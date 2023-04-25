Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …