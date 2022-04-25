The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showin…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We w…
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.