Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Marion, NC
