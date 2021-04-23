Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Marion, NC

Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.