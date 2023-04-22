Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Marion, NC
