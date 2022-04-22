Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will se…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should…
For the drive home in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecas…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We w…
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Marion folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It …
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.