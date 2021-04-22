Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Marion, NC
