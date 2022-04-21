Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Marion, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.