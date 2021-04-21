 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Marion, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Marion area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

