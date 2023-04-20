The Marion area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorm…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …