Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Marion, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.