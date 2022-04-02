Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Marion, NC
