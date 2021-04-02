Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Marion, NC
