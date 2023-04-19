The forecast is showing a hot day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorm…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…