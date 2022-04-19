Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.