 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Marion, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics