Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Marion: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
For the drive home in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecas…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We wi…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today'…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…