Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.