Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Marion: Mainly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. The forecas…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today'…
Marion will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing war…
For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's f…