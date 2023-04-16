Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Marion, NC
