Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Marion, NC

Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

