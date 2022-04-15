Marion will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Marion, NC
