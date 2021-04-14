Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Marion, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.