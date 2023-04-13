Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees t…
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in North Carolina from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and A…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…