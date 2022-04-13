Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Marion, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.