Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Marion, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Marion community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.