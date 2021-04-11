Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatur…
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach …
This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 t…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. To…