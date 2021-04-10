Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatur…
Marion folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Marion will be warm. It should reach …
Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 d…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
Today's temperature in Marion will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect p…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …