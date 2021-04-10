Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Marion, NC

Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.