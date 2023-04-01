Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Marion, NC
