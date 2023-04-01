Marion will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.