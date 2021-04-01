Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Marion, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.