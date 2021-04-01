Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Marion, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Marion people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. How likely…
Marion folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 54F. Winds light and v…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Marion's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast,…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
This evening's outlook for Marion: Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance …