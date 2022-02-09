For the drive home in Marion: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
