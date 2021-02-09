Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.