Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.