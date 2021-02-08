This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
