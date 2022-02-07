Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.