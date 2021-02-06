 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics