Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.