Marion's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Sunday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mcdowellnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect period…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is sho…
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. There…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…