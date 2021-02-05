 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

