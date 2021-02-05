Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Marion area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. T…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. The area will see …
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
Marion people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is f…
Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The foreca…
It will be a cold day in Marion, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcast…
This evening's outlook for Marion: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should e…
This evening in Marion: Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect tempe…