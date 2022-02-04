Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

For the drive home in Marion: A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.