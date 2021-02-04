 Skip to main content
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Marion Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit mcdowellnews.com for more weather updates.

