Marion's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Marion temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
