This evening in Marion: Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Marion residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
