Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.