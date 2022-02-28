This evening's outlook for Marion: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
It will be a warm day in Marion. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy …
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Marion temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.