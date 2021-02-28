Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
