 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Marion: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics