Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Marion. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.

