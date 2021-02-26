Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.