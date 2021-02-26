Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Marion
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Marion will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a…
Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Marion's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Marion tomorrow. It…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
It will be a warm day in Marion. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43…
Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing ove…
Marion folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of hea…
This evening in Marion: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Today'…
This evening in Marion: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Marion area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…