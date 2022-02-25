Tonight's weather conditions in Marion: Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Marion folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mcdowellnews.com.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Marion
