Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Marion

Marion's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Marion area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mcdowellnews.com for local news and weather.

