Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Marion

This evening's outlook for Marion: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Marion area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Marion area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.